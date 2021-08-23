Bangladesh tops National Cyber Security Index among SAARC nations

Bangladesh

Bangladesh tops National Cyber Security Index among SAARC nations

With a score of 59.74, it stands at 38th among 160 countries around the world

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of binary code are seen in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of binary code are seen in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Bangladesh has climbed 27 rungs in the National Cyber Security Index (NCSI) this year, securing top position among South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations. 

With a score of 59.74, it stands at 38th among 160 countries around the world. 

Bangladesh was ranked 65 in the December 2020 index.

Estonia-based e-Governance Academy Foundation prepared the index based on the cyber security and digital development situation of the participant countries.

"Bangladesh's capability in cyber security is increasing day by day, which is gaining recognition in the international arena," said Tareq M Barkatullah, project director at BGD e-GOV CIRT, who is working on cyber security for the government.

"The BGD e-GOV CIRT is working tirelessly on cyber security. Recognition like this will encourage us to resist cyber attacks and help increase Bangladesh's capabilities in cyber security."

NCSI is prepared evaluating the preparedness in resisting basic cyber attacks, cyber incidents, crime and activeness in handling major crises.

Greece is in the best position with a score of 96.10 in the latest index published on the NCSI website.

Czech Republic comes second with 92.21 score followed by Estonia that obtained 90.91 score. 

The United States ranks 17th in the index, while the United Kingdom ranks 19th.

Singapore is the only Asian country making it to the top 20. Among other Asian countries, Srilanka ranks 69th, Pakistan 70, Japan, 34, and China 83.

Bangladesh also ranks first among the South Asian nations while India ranks 39th. 

