Bangladesh-Thai chamber of commerce seeks govt cooperation in boosting trade relations

Bangladesh

UNB
27 September, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 05:15 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh-Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTCCI) placed a number of proposals to the Industries Ministry, seeking government cooperation in relocating potential industries in Bangladesh from Thailand.

BTCCI also sought the removal of tariff barriers to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation and promote lucrative sectors of Bangladesh to other nations.

The proposals were made during a courtesy call of Shams Mahmud, president of BTCCI, with the Minister for Industries, Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, at Shilpa Bhaban in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Shams Mahmud said that Bangladesh and Thailand are time-tested friends. BTCCI has been playing an important role since its inception in 2003, he added.

The BTCCI president also emphasised establishing more joint ventures between Bangladesh and Thailand while requesting cooperation from the industries minister to take initiatives in this regard.

He said that investments of some big companies in Bangladesh, like Italian-Thai Development Company Limited, CP Bangladesh Ltd and Siam City Cement Ltd., were proof of Thailand's interest in considering Bangladesh as an investment destination.

He also mentioned that apart from the existing sectors like jute, leather, agro, light engineering etc., Bangladesh could also focus on pharmaceuticals, RMG, tourism and hospitality management, frozen foods, fisheries, infrastructure, education and training to attract Thai investment.

The industries minister thanked BTCCI for their contribution and assured all-out cooperation in enhancing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Thailand. Thailand could also play an important role by investing in Bangladesh's infrastructure, he said.

BTCCI Senior Vice President and FBCCI Vice President Md. Munir Hossain emphasized on strengthening the already established good relationship between Bangladesh and Thailand.

