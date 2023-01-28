Bangladesh textile manufacturers to display products at India's Rajkot trade fair

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 January, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 08:55 am

Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Bangladesh textile manufacturers will display their products for the first time at the SVUM International Trade Show, 2023 to be organised in India's Rajkot next month.

"This year, around 10 textile manufactures of Bangladesh who are members of the India Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) will participate in the trade show and will also display their products," Parag Tejura, president of Rajkot based SVUM (Saurashtra Vepar Udyog Mahamandal) said in a release on Friday, reports Indian express.

"This will be a big plus for this year's show which will be organised on NSIC Ground near Amul Circle in Rajkot, India from 11 February to 13 February," Parag Tejura added.

"Members of the Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers Association (AMMA) of Bangladesh have been participating in the SVUM trade show for the past few years. But this year, they will be joined by their IBCCI also, giving them new opportunities," said Tejura

The SVUM president said that more than 100 firms will display their projects at the trade show which will be visited by delegates from countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka as well as a number of African countries, including Ghana, Sudan, Burkina Faso, Togo, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Kenya, Senegal, Congo, Gambia, Gabon etc.

