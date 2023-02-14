Bangladesh team rescues one alive, 15 bodies in Adiaman

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 09:54 pm

The 46-member special rescue team that went to earthquake-stricken Turkey with humanitarian aid led by the Bangladesh Army has rescued one person alive and 15 dead bodies from the rubbles of six buildings that had collapsed in the city of Adiaman. 

Also, the team distributed 120 cartons of food and 72 tents among the people affected by the earthquake, a release said on Tuesday. 

The special rescue team went to Turkey on 8 February with the aim of conducting rescue operations and providing medical facilities in the affected areas of Gaziantep province following the request of the Turkish government. 

As part of the humanitarian aid, the members of the rescue team are working tirelessly even in extreme winter conditions, the release said.

In order to provide medical care to the affected local people, the army medical team has been divided into two parts, a permanent medical center and a first aid team at the rescue operation site. 

The permanent medical center primarily provides medical care to the injured in the earthquake and trauma patients. It has so far provided medical care to 104 people and distributed 32 cartons medicines among them.

Rescuers are still desperately trying to find life. Besides, efforts are on to rescue those trapped, alive or dead. The friendly behavior of Bangladesh has received a great response from the local people.

On 6 February, a terrible earthquake struck Gaziantep province in the eastern part of Turkey. The sudden earthquake has caused massive loss of life, destruction of structures and damage to civil facilities in the areas concerned causing a humanitarian disaster. 
 

Turkey Earthquake / Bangladesh

