Build more effluent treatment plants in Savar: Tanners association

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 05:25 pm

Build more effluent treatment plants in Savar: Tanners association

The Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA) has recommended constructing more private effluent treatment plants (ETPs) at the Savar Tannery Industrial Plant (STIE).

"The government should allow more private ETPs at the Savar Tannery Industrial Plant to elevate the image of the leather and leather goods' industries and for the sector's development," said Shaheen Ahamed, president of the Bangladesh Tanners Association on Monday at a seminar on 'action for sustainable development of leather industry'.

So far, the government has allowed only two private companies for construction of the private ETPs at the STIE as the Central ETP and the two companies are now constructing the treatment plants.

But the move has not been properly functioning until now, Shaheen further said.

At the same time, local leather and leather goods exporters are being deprived of the international standard prices for not obtaining the much-required Leather Working Group (LWG) certification.

"The government should allow at least 30 private ETPs now for obtaining the LWG certification so we can get better prices from the international retailers and brands," said Shaheen Ahmed.

The BTA, the Asia Foundation and the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) jointly organised the seminar at the ERF office in Dhaka to disseminate knowledge on rawhide, leather and leather goods' industries ahead of this year's Eid-ul-Azha.

 

Tannery / Savar / Plant

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

