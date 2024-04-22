Bangladesh taking up long-term programmes to tackle climate change impacts: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

22 April, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 05:24 pm

Bangladesh taking up long-term programmes to tackle climate change impacts: PM Hasina

She said due to the adverse impacts of the climate change Bangladesh is often facing various types of cyclones, heavy rain and heatwaves

22 April, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 05:24 pm
A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PID
A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PID

Bangladesh is implementing long-term programmes to address the impacts of climate change, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said today (22 April).

"Bangladesh Climate Development Partnership (BCDP) has been created to synchronise with the international stakeholders to face the climate change impacts in their global programmes," she said while Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Simon Steele called on her at a bilateral meeting room at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC).

This BCDP will work with the stakeholders, developed countries and international organisations and fund programmes to mitigate the climate change issues, she added.

According to a release from PM's Press Wing, Sheikh Hasina briefly described various adaptation and mitigation programmes of Bangladesh including Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan and National Adaptation Plan (NAP) to face the adverse impacts of climate change.

She said due to the adverse impacts of the climate change Bangladesh is often facing various types of cyclones, heavy rain and heatwaves.

"We are encouraging social movement for forestation, created 84000 volunteers and build multipurpose cyclone shelters," she said.

She also mentioned that researchers in Bangladesh have invented saline, flood and drought resilient rice varieties.

From June next tree plantation programmes will be started across the country during the rainy season, she added.

In this connection, she said her party Awami League is the pioneer in this movement.

Simon Steele appreciated the prime minister for creating climate fund on her own initiative.

He said Bangladesh not only works for facing the climate change impacts, rather it is taking various types of social programmes for adaptation and mitigation.

These matters are obviously examples for the whole world, he said.

He mentioned that PM Hasina is the longest serving leader of Bangladesh and she attended various international forums where she talked about the climate change issues.

"You can share your experiences for facing the adverse impacts of climate change issues with the world leaders in these forums to expedite the movement for the climate change issues," he said.

He said other couturiers could adapt these experiences of Bangladesh to mitigate the impacts of climate change to formulate their own adaptation and mitigation plans.

"Bangladesh is leaving behind its footprints regarding climate change issues across the globe, not only in its own country," he added.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Principal Secretary Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Farhina Ahmed were present.
 

