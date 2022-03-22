Bangladesh takes major step towards eliminating child labour

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 08:44 pm

Bangladesh takes major step towards eliminating child labour

the ratification of ILO's Minimum Age Convention recognised as a milestone towards social justice in Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 08:44 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Bangladesh has taken a major step in its battle to eliminate child labour with the ratification of Minimum Age Convention, 1973 (No. 138) of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Bangladesh State Minister of Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian MP submitted the ratification instruments at ILO headquarters in Geneva on 22 March, said a press release on Tuesday.

Anisul Huq, minister of Law and Justice Parliamentary Affairs, Md Mustafizur Rahman, ambassador and permanent representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations and Md Ehsan-E- Elahi, secretary to the Ministry of Labour and Employment were present at the occasion.

In January 2022, Bangladesh also ratified Protocol of 2014 to the Forced Labour Convention (the Protocol No. 29), reinforcing its international commitment to the prevention and elimination of forced labour, including trafficking in persons.

With this ratification, Bangladesh has now ratified all eight of ILO's 'Fundamental Conventions' covering social and labour issues that are considered fundamental to rights at work.

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Convention No. 138 requires Bangladesh to set a minimum age under which no one shall be admitted to employment or work in any occupation, allowing to establish exceptions only for children in light work and artistic performances.

Speaking at the ceremony, ILO Director General Guy Ryder welcomed the commitment of Bangladesh to create a child-labour free society.

"Today, with the ratification of ILO Convention No. 138, Bangladesh reaffirms its strong commitment to eradicating child labour in the country, and yet again demonstrates that it is steadfast in its efforts aimed at achieving this goal," he said.

State Minster of Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian MP said, "The ratification of the Minimum Age Convention demonstrates the government of Bangladesh's goal to eliminate all forms of child labour by 2025."

According to ILO estimates released in 2020, the number of children in child labour has risen to 160 million worldwide. The child labour survey carried out by the Bangladesh government in collaboration with ILO in 2015 found that 1.7 million children work as child labourers in Bangladesh. A new survey report is expected to be published in mid- 2022.

Welcoming the ratification, President of Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF) Ardashir Kabir said, "As a society, it is our moral obligation to ensure children don't toil at work but receive quality education and training which prepares them for a brighter future."

The Minimum Age Convention will enter into force in Bangladesh 12 months after the registration of its ratification. 

 

