Bangladesh, Switzerland ink MoU for skill enhancement 

Bangladesh

BSS
14 June, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 10:07 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, Switzerland ink MoU for skill enhancement 

BSS
14 June, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 10:07 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Bangladesh and Switzerland yesterday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the aim of enhancing skill training capacity in Bangladesh, which would also widen opportunities to export the skilled workforce, specifically from the medical and IT sectors, to Switzerland.

The signing ceremony was held at the bilateral meeting room in Palais des Nations after the meeting between President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berest and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Permanent representatives of Switzerland and Bangladesh Jurg Lauber and Sufiur Rahman signed the MoU titled "Knowledge Partnership and Skill Enhancement" for their respective countries.

President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berest and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina witnessed the signing ceremony.
While briefing reporters, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said that this MoU signing will pave the way for skill training and knowledge sharing partnership. 

Switzerland has some specialised institutes, especially in Zurich. There is also an institute that works on technology and innovation and this institute generally works with South Asian countries, according to Foreign Ministry officials. 

The main aim of Bangladesh will be connecting the new specialised institutes of Bangladesh with this institute in Zurich to enhance collaboration on research and innovation. 

The matter of skill enhancement has been added as they (Switzerland) wanted to import a skilled workforce, especially from the medical and IT sectors, from Bangladesh.

For that purpose, Switzerland will give initial skill development training in Bangladesh under Bangladeshi institutions and later they would recruit this skilled workforce.

Top News

Switzerland / MoU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

7h | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

What a leader should not do: The 10 Ps of leadership

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

AI helps create last Beatles song

AI helps create last Beatles song

3h | TBS World
Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

6h | TBS Insight
Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

11h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank
Banking

Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank