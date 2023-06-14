Bangladesh, Switzerland ink MoU for skill enhancement 

Bangladesh and Switzerland yesterday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the aim of enhancing skill training capacity in Bangladesh, which would also widen opportunities to export the skilled workforce, specifically from the medical and IT sectors, to Switzerland.

The signing ceremony was held at the bilateral meeting room in Palais des Nations after the meeting between President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berest and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Permanent representatives of Switzerland and Bangladesh Jurg Lauber and Sufiur Rahman signed the MoU titled "Knowledge Partnership and Skill Enhancement" for their respective countries.

President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berest and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina witnessed the signing ceremony.

While briefing reporters, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said that this MoU signing will pave the way for skill training and knowledge sharing partnership.

Switzerland has some specialised institutes, especially in Zurich. There is also an institute that works on technology and innovation and this institute generally works with South Asian countries, according to Foreign Ministry officials.

The main aim of Bangladesh will be connecting the new specialised institutes of Bangladesh with this institute in Zurich to enhance collaboration on research and innovation.

The matter of skill enhancement has been added as they (Switzerland) wanted to import a skilled workforce, especially from the medical and IT sectors, from Bangladesh.

For that purpose, Switzerland will give initial skill development training in Bangladesh under Bangladeshi institutions and later they would recruit this skilled workforce.