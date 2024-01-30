Bangladesh, Sweden discuss cooperation in green energy, ICT with more investment

Bangladesh

UNB
30 January, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 07:57 pm

Ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg von Linde meets Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh and Sweden on Tuesday discussed ways to expand cooperation in the areas of green energy, generating energy from waste and ICT with investment from Sweden.

The issues were discussed when Ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg von Linde met Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Regarding the Rohingya crisis, the foreign minister said repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland with their basic rights is the only solution.

The Swedish ambassador assured him of her country's continued support to that end.

She also handed over a letter of congratulation to Foreign Minister Hasan from his Swedish counterpart.

On Tuesday morning, non-resident envoys from 14 countries met the Foreign Minister at Foreign Service Academy and congratulated the government for re-election.

They visited Tungipara and paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

They highly appreciated Bangladesh's development under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Each country is willing to expand trade and investment with Bangladesh, said the foreign minister.

Some of the countries expressed willingness to take skilled manpower from Bangladesh, he said.

The diplomats, after the meeting, watched the biopic of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation.' Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and senior officials at the ministry were present.

