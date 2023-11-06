Bangladesh Sustainability Alliance begins its journey

Special Envoy to the Prime Minister on Environment and Climate Change Saber Hossein Chowdhury speaks at the launching event on Monday (6 November). Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Sustainability Alliance (BSA) embarks on its journey as a collaborative initiative of the country's top businesses and development organisations to practise and promote the sustainable development agenda on a broader scale.

The BSA mobilises cross-value chain collaboration, bringing together brand owners, financial institutions, recyclers and the development sector to address the country's burning challenge of plastics pollution at the outset, with an eye to expanding its scope to other areas of environmental protection and sustainability.

The newly formed alliance to date consists of BRAC, Pran-RFL, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, Unilever Bangladesh, Bangladesh Petrochemicals Company, Marico Bangladesh, InterContinental Hotels and PepsiCo Bangladesh.

In its maiden public programme at a city hotel yesterday, BSA urged other businesses and organisations to join the collective effort for sustainability across the climate-vulnerable, fast-growing Bangladesh.

The majority of the alliance partners are already doing a commendable amount of work independently on the various sustainability-related themes to address climate change, waste management and livelihood improvement, alliance members said at the event adding that their partnership with the BSA will ensure that these efforts are aligned with the country's vision built on mutual learning and experience.

Special Envoy to the Prime Minister on Environment and Climate Change Saber Hossein Chowdhury said to be embraced by all the actors across industries, sustainability needs to be treated as a business viability, instead of a corporate social responsibility of a few firms.

Unilever Bangladesh Chairman and Managing Director Zaved Akhtar, BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh, Standard Chartered Bangladesh CEO Naser Ezaz, and Bangladesh Petrochemical Company MD Khadem Yusuf were among the speakers at the event.