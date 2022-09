The Bangladesh Sugar Mill Sugarcane Farmers Federation has formed a 41-member committee on Wednesday (14 September).

Md Mazharul Haque Prodhan, Parliament Member of Panchagarh-1, and Md Shahjahan Ali Badsha have been elected as president and general secretary, respectively.

The Chief Election Commissioner Md Ruhul Amin announced the names and designations of the newly elected leaders on Wednesday, said a press release.