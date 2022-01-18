Bangladesh to suffer productivity loss due to humid heat exposure: Study

Bangladesh, between 2001 and 2020, lost an estimated 32 billion hours of labour every year due to high heat, which cost almost one trillion Bangladeshi taka, about 5.5% GDP every year from heat-related labour loss. This amounts to an average of 567 hours lost per person per year.

The estimates were made in a study by researchers at Duke University in the journal "Environmental Research Letters" published on Thursday (13 January).

Heat, especially when combined with humidity, can slow people down when they're performing heavy work such as in agriculture or construction.

As the climate heats up further due to greenhouse gas emissions, every fraction of a degree of warming is causing more work time to be lost for heat-related reasons.

Over the last four decades, heat-related labour losses have increased by at least 9%(>60 billion hours annually) as global average temperatures rose about 0.4°C because of human activities.

For Bangladesh, the heat-related labour productivity loss cost is 94 billion taka per year worse than between 1981-2001, due to the effects of climate change. Also, it is worth an estimated Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) of $26 billion labour productivity loss per year.

This implies that due to rising global warming and heat-related labour productivity loss, this number will increase further resulting in a higher loss of economic productivity.

Hence, without rapid emissions cuts, climate change is set to further enhance losses in already hot countries, and historically cooler countries will start to see more significant labour losses.

National governments, multilateral and philanthropic institutions, and others are increasingly aware that climate change disproportionately impacts certain populations, and highlight the need for greater and more rapid investments and support for climate change mitigation, resilience, and adaptation.

Dr Luke Parsons from Duke University and lead author of the paper mentioned that "Strikingly, if outdoor workers are losing productivity at the current temperature and humidity levels, then almost three-quarters of the global working-age population, or about 4 billion people, are already living in locations with background climate conditions associated with heavy labour losses of at least 100 hours/person/year, or about a week of heat-associated lost work,"

"Outdoor heat exposure associated with noticeable labour losses in the summer months isn't something we need to wait until mid-century to experience- it's already here for many people working outdoors in the summer months."

The study further estimated that work lost to heat and humidity is about 400 billion hours, which is roughly the same as the amount of work lost during the Covid-19 pandemic. This new data found that labour productivity can be slowed down at heat and humidity levels lower than previously assumed.

Some countries are especially badly affected by heat-related labour losses and suffer from higher economic costs. Using the Lancet Countdown, it has been estimated that India currently loses around 259 billion hours annually due to the impacts of humid heat on labour, more than double previous estimates and worth an estimated PPP $266 billion of labour productivity per year, while the USA loses PPP $22 billion.

Dr Duke mentioned "This also highlights the need to understand how workers are responding to heat exposure in different locations and situations. Also, these results imply that we don't have to wait for 1.5°C of global warming to experience impacts of climate change on labour and the economy – the warming we've already experienced may be associated with large-scale background labour losses. Additional future warming magnifies these impacts,"

"Given that recent work has shown that labour is lost non-linearly with additional climate change, we should really take limiting future warming seriously."

The findings also emphasize that even fractions of a degree of global climate change can have large-scale implications for labour.

Dr Duke mentioned, "Even small increases in global temperatures in the last few decades show impacts on many of the most vulnerable to climate change. Less than 0.5°C of global warming in the last 40 years may be associated with a large-scale increase – an increase of about 10% - in global, heat-related lost labour for outdoor workers".