Bangladesh stuck at 127th on Rule of Law Index since 2022

Bangladesh

M Samin Sajid Nahr
23 October, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 06:23 pm

Related News

Bangladesh stuck at 127th on Rule of Law Index since 2022

the Rule of Law Index 2024 saw Bangladesh’s overall score rise by 0.3% to 0.39 from 0.38 in 2023

M Samin Sajid Nahr
23 October, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 06:23 pm

Photo: Screengrab
Photo: Screengrab

Although Bangladesh's overall rule of law score increased by less than 1%, the country has been ranked 127th out of 142 countries in the 2024 index, a position it has held since 2022.

The Rule of Law Index 2024, released by the World Justice Project today (23 October), saw Bangladesh's overall score rise by 0.3% to 0.39 from 0.38 in 2023.

However, the country's score is far below the global average of 0.55 and the South Asian average of 0.43.

Bangladesh's rule of law remained only better than Pakistan (129th) and Afghanistan(140th), ranking 4th out of 6 countries in South Asia since 2016.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Nepal (69th), with a score of 0.52 leads in the region followed by Sri Lanka(75th) and India(79th).

Among lower-middle-income countries, Bangladesh ranks 28th out of 38.

The World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index is the leading source of independent data on the rule of law, covering 142 countries. It uses over 214,000 household surveys and 3,500 expert surveys to assess global perceptions and experiences of the rule of law.  

Each country's score is an average of eight factors: Constraints on Government Powers, Absence of Corruption, Open Government, Fundamental Rights, Order and Security, Regulatory Enforcement, Civil Justice, and Criminal Justice.

Top News

Bangladesh / rule of law index / Unchanged

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

1d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

4d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

1h | Videos
Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

2h | Videos
‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

3h | Videos
Depression 'Dana' intensifies into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

Depression 'Dana' intensifies into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

3h | Videos