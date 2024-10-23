Bangladesh stuck at 127th on Rule of Law Index since 2022

Photo: Screengrab

Although Bangladesh's overall rule of law score increased by less than 1%, the country has been ranked 127th out of 142 countries in the 2024 index, a position it has held since 2022.

The Rule of Law Index 2024, released by the World Justice Project today (23 October), saw Bangladesh's overall score rise by 0.3% to 0.39 from 0.38 in 2023.

However, the country's score is far below the global average of 0.55 and the South Asian average of 0.43.

Bangladesh's rule of law remained only better than Pakistan (129th) and Afghanistan(140th), ranking 4th out of 6 countries in South Asia since 2016.

Nepal (69th), with a score of 0.52 leads in the region followed by Sri Lanka(75th) and India(79th).

Among lower-middle-income countries, Bangladesh ranks 28th out of 38.

The World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index is the leading source of independent data on the rule of law, covering 142 countries. It uses over 214,000 household surveys and 3,500 expert surveys to assess global perceptions and experiences of the rule of law.

Each country's score is an average of eight factors: Constraints on Government Powers, Absence of Corruption, Open Government, Fundamental Rights, Order and Security, Regulatory Enforcement, Civil Justice, and Criminal Justice.