Bangladesh strongly condemns Israel's ‘heinous attack’ on Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza Strip

FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises as displaced Palestinians take shelter at Al Shifa hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, November 8, 2023. REUTERS

Bangladesh expressed deep concern over the tragic incidents unfolding in the Gaza Strip and strongly condemned the targeted attacks on civilians and civilian establishments, causing increasing deaths and casualties of innocent children and women.

"We denounce the recent storming of civilian healthcare centres like Al-Shifa Medical Hospital and Jordanian Field Hospital in besieged Gaza by the Israeli Occupied Forces," said a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release issued on Saturday (18 November).

Targeting hospitals and medical personnel intentionally, under any circumstances, is totally unacceptable, the MoFA release said.

"The assault on a Jordanian hospital and the resultant injuries of its medical personnel is a case in point of "Israel's total disregard for international humanitarian laws and accords.

"Bangladesh strongly urged the international community and relevant agencies to reject such inhuman actions and engage in efforts collectively to end this senseless and barbaric bloodshed in Palestine," the press release said.

Earlier on Friday, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said he had received a joint request from five countries — Bangladesh, Bolivia, South Africa, Comoros and Djibouti — to investigate the situation in the Palestinian territories.

South Africa said the request was made "to ensure that the ICC pays urgent attention to the grave situation in Palestine."