Bangladesh urged the international community to act collectively in support of a stable Middle East

Bangladesh strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Iran

Bangladesh today (27 October) strongly condemned recent Israeli military strikes on Iran, calling the actions a serious violation of Iran's sovereignty and a breach of the United Nations Charter and international law.

"Bangladesh calls upon regional and global stakeholders to use their influence to exercise restraint and prevent further escalation," said a statement issued by the foreign ministry. 

The foreign ministry said such provocations threaten to destabilise an already fragile region, with far-reaching consequences for regional and global peace and security.

"We stress that commitment to international norms, dialogue, and respect for sovereignty is paramount to maintaining stability in the Middle East region and beyond," read the statement. 

The foreign ministry said Bangladesh urged the international community to act collectively in support of a stable Middle East, underscoring that diplomacy and mutual respect remain the only viable path to lasting peace.

