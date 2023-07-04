Bangladesh strongly condemns Israeli attack at Jenin refugee camp

Sources close to the Israeli military reportedly have stated this assault could potentially end in a couple more hours or even as long as a few weeks. Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh has strongly condemned the Israeli attack on the Jenin refugee camp which resulted in the killing of eight Palestinians and the injury of more than 50 others, a press release from the foreign ministry says.

Bangladesh reiterated its absolute rejection of the repeated Israeli attacks and incursions against Palestinians, resulting in the "loss of civilian lives through the excessive and indiscriminate use of force".

Bangladesh also expressed deep concern over the "repeated violations of basic civil norms, international human rights laws and accords by the Israeli forces", the release said, adding that the country recommits to the international efforts to achieve an end to these attacks and revive the Middle East Peace Process.

"Bangladesh firmly supports the undeniable rights of the people of Palestine for a sovereign and independent homeland. It reaffirms its position in favour of establishing an independent state of Palestine based on the two-state solution," the ministry said.

It also said Bangladesh was restating that a lasting solution to the Palestine issue would be possible only through dialogue and diplomacy and called upon all parties to work towards this end.