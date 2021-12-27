Bangladesh strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi airport 

Bangladesh has strongly condemned the attack on Riyadh city and Khamis Mushayt city of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by Houthis targeting civilian facilities.

"We are concerned that such insensible acts undermine the security of the Kingdom and tend to adversely impact the peace and stability in the region," said press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Bangladesh expresses its solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and remains steadfastly committed towards regional efforts for maintenance of peace and stability.