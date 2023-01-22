Bangladesh strongly condemns burning Holy Quran in Sweden

Bangladesh has strongly condemned burning of the Holy Quran by a far-right leader on January 21, 2023 in front of the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Stockholm, Sweden.

"Bangladesh expresses grave concern over the act of insulting the sacred values of the Muslims all over the world in the guise of freedom of expression," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

"Islam is a religion of peace and tolerance," the ministry said.

Bangladesh believes that freedom of religion must be upheld and respected under any circumstance, it added.

Bangladesh also urged all concerned to refrain from unwarranted provocation for the sake of harmony and peaceful coexistence.