Bangladesh still in Tier 2 of Trafficking in Persons June 2023 report

Bangladesh remained in Tier 2 of the Trafficking in Persons report for June 2023 for the fourth consecutive year.

Countries whose governments do not fully meet the minimum standards but are making significant efforts to bring themselves into compliance with those standards are placed in the tier.

The estimated number of victims of severe forms of trafficking is very significant or is significantly increasing and the country is not taking proportional concrete actions in Tier 2 countries.

Furthermore, these countries demonstrate a failure to provide evidence of increasing efforts to combat severe forms of trafficking in persons from the previous year, including increased investigations, prosecutions, and convictions of trafficking crimes, increased assistance to victims, and decreasing evidence of complicity in severe forms of trafficking by government officials.

In a message published in the report, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken wrote, "This year's Trafficking in Persons Report provides a comprehensive overview of the state of human trafficking around the world and the tools we are using to strengthen our response and coordination. It also highlights the stories of survivors, emerging tactics—like cyber scam operations—used by traffickers and provides recommendations for how we can better work together to address this crime. The report is the product of the hard work and dedication of countless individuals and organizations around the world, who are engaged in the fight against human trafficking sometimes at great personal risk."

The report said, " More recently, in 2022, Israel established a national anti-trafficking advisory committee, which includes two survivors advising on a range of topics, including forced labor in supply chains, foreign labor recruitment by foreign construction companies, preventing forced labor and labor violations in an agriculture internship program for foreign students, permits for Palestinian workers in Israel, and visa waiver programs. Likewise, countries including Bangladesh, Botswana, Finland, Iceland, North Macedonia, and Uganda engaged survivors in national anti-trafficking planning efforts within the past two years."

Countries assessed as meeting the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000 or TVPA's minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking are placed on Tier 1.

The countries which do not meet the minimum TVPA standards but make efforts are placed on Tier 2.

In 2020, 2021 and this year, Bangladesh has been ranked among the countries on Tier 2.

The countries which do not meet the minimum TVPA standards and do not make any effort to do so are placed in Tier 3.