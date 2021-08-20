Bangladesh, South Sudan agree to boost collaboration

Bangladesh

BSS
20 August, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2021, 04:20 pm

Bangladesh, South Sudan agree to boost collaboration

Bangladesh and South Sudan have agreed to collaborate in different areas like food security, social safety net, IT and ICT, health, medical education and vocational training.

This was stated while foreign minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen met with his South Sudanese counterpart Beatrice Wani-Noah in Juba on Thursday, a foreign ministry press release said here today.  

Dr Momen is currently visiting South Sudan to meet Bangladesh peacekeepers deployed in different contingents in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).
 
During the meeting, both the ministers emphasized the need of increased trade and commerce between the two countries to the mutual benefits of the two countries.
 
Dr. Momen mentioned that Bangladesh recognized South Sudan soon after South Sudan came into being.
The foreign minister stated that Bangladesh and South Sudan may establish cooperation in agriculture, education, food security, health, education and vocational training sectors.
 
He informed her that the government is striving to achieve a Sonar Bangla as dreamt by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
 
The Bangladesh foreign minister invited South Sudanese foreign minister to visit Bangladesh at her convenience.
 
Momen briefed her about the tremendous socio-economic progress and women empowerment that Bangladesh has achieved during the last few decades.
 
He also mentioned the commendable role of Bangladesh peacekeepers in UNMISS and other Peacekeeping Operations.
 
Earlier in the morning, Dr. Momen was received by Deputy Foreign Minister of South Sudan Deng Dau Deng at Juba International Airport.
 
The Bangladesh foreign minister also joined a brief discussion with the deputy Minister of Defence of South Sudan.
 
During the meeting, the two ministers reflected on the existing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and South Sudan.

