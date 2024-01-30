Bangladesh slips two ranks in Corruption Perception Index 2023, reaches 149 among 180 countries

Bangladesh slipped two ranks in the Corruption Perception Index 2023, positioning at 149th out of 180 countries ranked.

The country scored 24 out of 100 in the Corruption Perception Index 2023, disclosed Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), while reading out the perception index and key findings at TIB's Dhanmondi office today (30 January).

The position of Bangladesh was 147th in 2022.

"Bangladesh's score is embarrassing and dissatisfactory," said Dr Iftekharuzzaman adding, "Corruption level was unprecedented in public purchase, contract and development project implementation."

Executive Director of Transparency International Bangladesh Dr Iftekharuzzaman reads out the perception index and key findings on 30 January 2024. Photo: TBS

"There is no effective action against endless exposures to money laundering. In some cases, we have seen discrepancy between the promise against battling money laundering and taking steps against the perpetrators," said Iftekharuzzaman.

In response to a question about the validity of the research, he said, "There is no way of smeared or politicised observation in CPI. TIB is an international organisation and in the research there is no bias towards any country. The political party that remains in power criticises us and when they are in opposition they praise and use our observations. Even they try to make noise for the ruling party when they are in opposition. Only the ruling party always dismiss and criticises us and see our observation as political 'bias'."

"Ruling AL promised zero tolerance against corruption. But sometimes we get disheartened by their words and act in some cases," Sultana Kamal, chairperson of TIB.

"Once AL fought against the military-backed regime back in 1989 with a three-party alliance and the second most agenda was freedom of speech. But they didn't follow the trail," Sultana Kamal

The Corruption Perception Index (CPI) ranks 180 countries and territories around the globe by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, scoring countries on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

Over two-thirds of countries score below 50 out of 100, which strongly indicates that they have serious corruption problems, reads the 2023 report.

The global average is stuck at only 43, while the vast majority of countries have made no progress or declined in the last decade. What is more, 23 countries fell to their lowest scores to date this year.

According to the report, Bangladesh ranks better than Afghanistan among South Asian countries.

The corruption rate is higher in Bangladesh than in countries including India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Denmark tops the list as the least corrupt country with a score of 90 out of 100 on the index. Finland is in second position with 87.

And the most corruption is in Somalia. Their score is only 11. South Sudan, Syria and Venezuela are in second place with 13.