Bangladesh signs technical and financial cooperation deals with Germany

Bangladesh has signed two agreements on technical and financial cooperation (TC/FC) with Germany on Sunday where Germany will provide Tk 3463.3 crore (EUR 339.54 million) for development projects in various sectors.

Fatima Yasmin, secretary of Economic Relations Divisions in Ministry of Finance of Bangladesh and Peter Fahrenholtz, Ambassador of Germany to Bangladesh, signed the agreements on behalf of the two governments, according to a Facebook post by German Embassy Dhaka.

The various sectors which will be getting support from these deals are renewable energy, sustainable urban development, good governance, displacement and migration, and protection of biodiversity.