Bangladesh signs MOU with France to boost trade

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 06:07 pm

Bangladesh signs MOU with France to boost trade

Bangladesh offers best competitive fiscal and non-fiscal incentives for investment, says FBCCI chief

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 06:07 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

To boost bilateral trade between Bangladesh and France, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Mouvement des Entreprises de France International (Medef International) at the France-Bangladesh business council meeting.

The meeting, organised by Medef International and the Embassy of Bangladesh in France, took place on 10 November in Paris, read a press release.

Md Jashim Uddin, president of FBCCI and Pierre–Jean  Malgouyres, chairman of the France – Bangladesh Business Council, Medef International, inked the deal on behalf of their respective organisations.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually addressed the event as the chief guest. Dr AK Abdul Momen, foreign minister of Bangladesh, Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment advisor to the prime minister of Bangladesh and Khondker M Talha, ambassador of Bangladesh to France, were also present in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin stated that Bangladesh attaches great importance to its existing cordial relations with France.

"France is the fifth-largest export destination for Bangladesh showing a rising trend in major export products like woven garments, knitwear, home textile and footwear," he added.

He said Bangladesh offers the best competitive fiscal and non-fiscal incentives for investment.

"Manufacturers of Bangladesh are adopting greener technologies and modern production methods aligned with 4IR and challenges of climate change. Among the world's top 10 green RMG factories, seven are located in Bangladesh," the FBCCI chief added.

He further said that to ensure inclusive growth, Bangladesh requires huge foreign direct investment.

The meeting was attended by many senior FBCCI officials.
 

