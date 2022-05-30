Bangladesh to sign MoU with Portugal on direct shipping links

Bangladesh and Portugal are working to establish direct shipping links between the two countries to create new prospects for fast, cost-effective and reliable shipping for the Bangladeshi exporters while sending regular consignments to Europe by sea.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam appreciated the progress towards signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard during his current visit to the European country.

Assuring Bangladesh's full support, he also expressed satisfaction over the progress towards formation of a working group for the timely implementation of the MoU.

Shahriar Alam discussed the development after receiving the Leixoes Port Authority delegation, led by the President of its Board of Directors Eng Nuno Araújo at the Bangladesh Embassy in Portugal.

He apprised the delegation of Bangladesh's existing port infrastructure and its further development opportunities to meet the regional and international requirements.

The representatives of the Leixoes Port Authority explored technical issues related to establishing direct links between the ports and discussed the feasibility of the said freight route.

Later that day, the State Minister met a business delegation from the "Business Association of the Lisbon Region" led by its Executive President Rui Jorge Rego.

He underscored the need for enhanced interaction between both business communities to tap the full potential of future trade and investment.

He suggested establishing a Joint Business Council to further the cooperation. Highlighting the investment friendly policies and incentives of the government, the State Minister invited the Portuguese Investors to make full use of the offered opportunity and invest in Bangladesh.

The business delegation commended the steady and continuing economic growth of Bangladesh and anticipated full support from the government for enhancing economic relations between the countries.

A video featuring Bangladesh's economic progress and potential was screened for the delegation also.

The State Minister also interacted with the members of the expatriate community in Portugal the day before.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Lisbon and other officials were present at both meetings.