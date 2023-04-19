Dhaka to sign $2.2b loan agreement with World Bank during PM's visit

Bangladesh will sign a loan agreement of $2.2 billion with the World Bank during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Washington on 1 May.

The agreement signing ceremony will be held in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the celebration of 50 years partnership between Bangladesh and the World Bank, Economic Relations Department (ERD) officials said.

According to ERD officials, the loan agreements of 5 projects will be signed in the presence of the prime minister, including $500 million budget support.

A list in this regard has already been sent to the World Bank and the preparation of the agreement between the two projects is also in final stage.

The loan agreements to be signed are - Resilient Infrastructure for Adaptation and Vulnerability Reduction (RIVER), Bangladesh Environmental Sustainability and Transformation Project, Accelerating Transport and Trade Connectivity in Eastern South Asia – Bangladesh Phase 1 Project, Sustainable Microenterprise and Resilient Transformation (SMART), Green and Climate Resilient Development (budget Support).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to visit Washington at the end of this month at the invitation of the World Bank Group President David Malpass.

The event will take place at the World Bank headquarters in Washington on 1 May.

Before heading to Washington, Sheikh Hasina will be on an official visit to Japan from 25 to 28 April at the invitation of Japanese prime minister Kishida Fumio.