Bangladesh shuts foreign TV channels' broadcast 

Country's cable operators have stopped broadcasting foreign TV channels that broadcast programmes with advertisements from Friday.

According to a government decision, programmes with advertisements on foreign channels will not be allowed in Bangladesh.

Earlier on 2 September, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said a decision has been taken to implement ad-free (clean feed) broadcasting of foreign TV channels.

The cable operators said it is not possible to broadcast foreign channels by scrapping advertisements hence they have stopped the broadcast.

SM Anwar Parvez, founding president of the Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh (COAB), said the information ministry had directed to shut down all channels with advertisements after 30 September.

"All foreign channels are closed from today as there are advertisements on all channels. Foreign channels will not be broadcast before the next directive of the ministry. We have no say in this," he told The Business Standard.