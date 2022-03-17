Bangladesh should respond to UN concerns regarding rights violation: HRW

TBS Report
17 March, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 09:43 am

“The Bangladesh government is seeking greater influence at the UN while simultaneously ignoring the UN’s inquiries into human rights violations by Bangladesh security forces,” said Human Rights Watch Asia director Brad Adams

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh government should meaningfully respond to United Nations concerns regarding grave allegations of torture, enforced disappearance, and extrajudicial killings in the country, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Thursday (17 March).

"The Bangladesh government is seeking greater influence at the UN while simultaneously ignoring the UN's inquiries into human rights violations by Bangladesh security forces," said Human Rights Watch Asia director Brad Adams in a press release. 

"Bangladesh authorities are only jeopardizing the country's standing in UN peacekeeping operations by ignoring allegations of abuse and failing to clean up their act," he added. 

The HRW press release added that the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on 3 March urged the Bangladesh government to follow through on its commitment to respond to allegations of torture reported during a 2019 review of its obligations under the Convention against Torture, which it has ignored for over two years. 

UN human rights experts called on the Bangladesh government to "immediately cease reprisals against human rights defenders and relatives of forcibly disappeared persons for their activism and co-operation with international human rights bodies and UN mechanisms" on 14 March, it added. 

UN Committee against Torture has recommended that the Bangladesh government "establish an independent vetting procedure, with appropriate UN guidance, for all military and police personnel proposed for deployment in UN peace missions and ensure that no person or unit implicated in the commission of torture, extrajudicial killing, disappearances or other serious human rights violations is selected for service," HRW said.  

HRW said that in July 2019, following its review of Bangladesh's record, the UN Committee against Torture noted that "in general, one got the impression that the police, as well as other law enforcement agencies, were able to operate with impunity and zero accountability."

Citing data from Bangladeshi human rights groups, HRW said that nearly 600 people have been forcibly disappeared by security forces since 2009.

While some victims have been released or produced in court after weeks or months of secret detention, others became victims of extrajudicial killings that are falsely claimed to be deaths during gunfights, the HRW said, adding that it has documented 86 of these cases in which victims remain missing.
 

