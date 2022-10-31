Bangladesh should respond quickly to financing opportunities: WB

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 11:49 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh should continue climate loss and damage advocacy and respond quickly to financing opportunities, said John Roome, regional director of the World Bank.

This will require strong international partnerships and development partner financing, building on the needs and commitments of Bangladesh, he also said during the launch of "Country Climate and Development Report" on Monday (31 October).

The World Bank recommends that removal of subsidies, rationalization of gas tariffs, uniform value added tax on fuel transport via different modes and a gradual introduction of a carbon tax will improve energy efficiency, reduce road congestion and generate revenue redistribute and climate adaptation programmes.

Removing energy subsidies and domestic protection of inefficient industries will be critical to encouraging domestic and foreign investment, says the World Bank.

They recommended enforcing environmental standards..

Implementing the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Master Plan across all sectors is feasible and is a priority, said John Roome.

