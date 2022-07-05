Bangladesh sends relief to quake-hit Afghanistan

Bangladesh has sent emergency humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan for earthquake-hit people.

A C130-J aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) took off with emergency relief materials, including medicines, blankets, dry food and tents at around 6 am on Tuesday, said an ISPR press release.

Photo: ISPR

Over a thousand Afghans were killed, over 2000 seriously injured and thousands of homes destroyed in a strong earthquake that hit the eastern region of Afghanistan on 22 June.

The earthquake has led to a humanitarian crisis with a severe shortage of food, water and shelter as well as emergency medical treatment.

Photo: ISPR

The relief is being sent from Bangladesh under the supervision of the foreign ministry and with the active participation of the armed forces.

Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, chief of air staff of Bangladesh Air Force, saw off the BAF aircraft and its crew.

Photo: ISPR

As per the prime minister's policy of integrated development, Bangladesh has decided to stand beside Afghanistan and its people to help overcome the natural disaster.