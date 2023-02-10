Bangladesh sends relief to earthquake-ridden Syria

The Bangladesh government has sent relief to the victims of the recent earthquake in Syria.

A C-130-J transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force, loaded with tents, blankets, sweaters, dry foods and medicines, left Bangabandhu Air Base, Dhaka for Syria at 10:30pm on Friday (10 February), read a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The special flight included a rescue team of 17 members from Bangladesh Air forces and relief goods and essential medicine.

The humanitarian assistance contained 11 metric tons of relief goods which included dry cakes (1110 KG), digestive biscuits (556 KG), medicine (930 KG), blankets (1380 KG), tents (4423 KG) and winter clothes, sweater (1390 KG). The flight is scheduled to return to Dhaka on 13 February 2023 after handing over the relief goods to the local authority in Syria.

Earlier, the Bangladesh government sent a rescue team of 46 members to Turkey which included a 24-member rescue team from the army, a 10-member medical team and 12 members from the fire service and civil defence.