Bangladesh sends humanitarian aid to flood-affected Libya

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 02:27 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The government has decided to send relief goods as emergency humanitarian aid to help the people affected by the floods in Libya.

"Cyclone Daniel and floods caused a humanitarian disaster in the eastern part of the North African country of Libya, with massive loss of life and damage to various structures. Lack of food, fuel, clean water, electricity, adequate communications and shelter has created a critical situation in Libya in the aftermath of the cyclone and floods," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release. 

"In this situation, the decision to send relief goods as emergency humanitarian aid from the government of Bangladesh to help the people affected by the floods in Libya has been taken in accordance with the plan and overall coordination of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs based on the honourable Prime Minister's instructions and coordinated development policy," it added.

A Bangladesh Air Force C-130J transport aircraft will leave for Libya on 14 September carrying relief items.

"Dry food, water purification tablets and emergency life-saving medicines are being sent as relief items provided by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief in the said transport aircraft. In addition, medicine and other medical supplies needed by the army are being sent to Libya by the mentioned aircraft," the foreign ministry added.

The flight is scheduled to return on 17 September.

