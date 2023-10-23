Bangladesh sends emergency assistance to Palestine

Bangladesh

Bangladesh will provide more medicine and emergency products for the Palestinians

Bangladesh has sent emergency assistance to Palestine on Monday (23 October).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs handed over dry food to the Palestine Ambassador to Bangladesh Yousef SY Ramadan at the Foreign Service Academy.

Egyptair will carry the humanitarian aid which will be transferred for the people of Palestinian through the Egypt-Palestine border. 

Bangladesh will provide more medicine and emergency products for the Palestinians, sources of the foreign ministry told The Business Standard. 

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were present at the event.

"This is the beginning. There will be many more," said Momen, noting that this has been the world's worst genocide on children, reports the UNB.

The Palestine ambassador thanked the government and people of Bangladesh for the love and respect that it has been showing since the very beginning.

Bangladesh called upon the international community, including the United Nations, to condemn this heinous act and said the barbaric war must be stopped to prevent further deaths and suffering of innocent civilians.

The country believes that the current war waged by Israel in Gaza targeting the civilians is not only asymmetric and disproportionate, but it is tantamount to collective punishment of Palestinian people in Gaza and in contravention of all fundamental principles of human rights and international civil accords and conventions, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bangladesh maintains that time has come for the international community to address the root causes of the on-going conflict.

It underlined the Palestinian people's inalienable rights to self-determination and supports a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its Capital as envisioned in the UNSC Resolutions.

Bangladesh also urged all parties concerned to come to the negotiation table to work towards achieving a lasting solution to the question of Palestine.

