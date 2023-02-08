Bangladesh sending rescue team to earthquake ridden Turkey

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 February, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 05:19 pm

Aerial photos showed the extent of the damage in more densely populated and hard-hit areas like Hatay city in southern Turkey. Image: IHA/AP/picture alliance
Aerial photos showed the extent of the damage in more densely populated and hard-hit areas like Hatay city in southern Turkey. Image: IHA/AP/picture alliance

A rescue team of the Fire Service and Civil Defence is being sent to Turkey to join the search and rescue operations after the deadly earthquake that rippled through Turkey and its neighbouring Syria in the early hours of Monday.

A rescue team of 12 members of the fire service - consisting of 1 deputy director, 2 assistant directors, 1 deputy assistant director, 1 senior station officer, 1 leader and 6 firefighters – has been prepared to be sent to Turkey.

The Turkish government sought international aid after the devastating natural disaster that has claimed 9,600 lives till now. Responding to the call, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed the departments concerned to send a collaborative support team led by the Bangladesh Armed Forces to Turkey, said a press release.

In light of the Prime Minister's instructions, the Director General (DG) of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Directorate Md Main Uddin formed the rescue team to join the rescue operation in Turkey. They are expected to leave for Turkey at 10:00pm today (8 February) in an Air Force C-130 aircraft.

The selected firefighters are internationally trained in conducting search and rescue operations in collapsed buildings as per the standards of the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (Insarag).

Md Main Uddin said, "We feel honoured to include the Fire Service with the combined rescue team under the gracious guidance of the prime minister. Under the current government, a delegation of 5 members of the fire service participated as observers in the 2015 earthquake in Nepal. However, this is the first foreign trip of the 12-member rescue team of the fire service for conducting rescue operations in the international arena.

"This is a shining example of capacity building and professionalism of fire service under the current government. This is an incredible recognition for the Fire Service and Civil Defence. Every member of the Fire Service and Civil Defence is proud of it. I believe that all the members of the fire service will repay the trust of the prime minister by putting in their best efforts."

On Wednesday (8 February) the Government of Bangladesh announced a national mourning on Thursday (9 February) on the wake of the massive loss of lives in the deadly earthquake in Turkey and bordering Syria.

