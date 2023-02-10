Bangladesh to send relief to earthquake-ridden Syria

The Bangladesh government will send relief to the victims of the recent earthquake in Syria.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR), the government has decided to send relief and medical supplies to Syria by a C-130-J transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force.

Bangladesh Air Force Group Captain Jamil Uddin Ahmed will lead this mission. Relief assistance will include large and small tents, blankets, sweaters, dry food and medicine, said the statement.

The aircraft will leave Bangladesh for Syria on 10 February night and will return to Bangladesh after delivering the relief materials, it added.

Earlier, the Bangladesh government sent a rescue team of 46 members to Turkey which included a 24-member rescue team from the army, a 10-member medical team and 12 members from the fire service and civil defence.