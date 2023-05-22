Bangladesh sees record number olive ridley turtle eggs this nesting season

A newly-hatched babiy leatherback sea turtle is seen before making its way into a sea for the first time at a beach in Phanga Nga district, Thailand, March 27, 2020. Picture taken March 27, 2020/Reuters

With the help of extensive conservation acts, Bangladesh has recorded the highest number of olive ridley turtle eggs laid on the country's beaches this nesting season.

Nature Conservation Management (NACOM) collected data from a survey which showed a 30% increase from the 5,763 eggs found in 54 spots in 2022, reports Mongabay.

The data also revealed that the NGO found 7,528 eggs at 58 spots on the islands of Pachar, Shilkali and Shahpari off the coastal district of Cox's Bazar.

Although there are seven sea turtle species, Bangladesh is known to have five of them in its waters that includes the the olive ridley turtle (Lepidochelys olivacea), green turtle (Chelonia mydas), hawksbill turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata), loggerhead turtle (Caretta caretta) and leatherback turtle (Dermochelys coriacea).

However, of the five, only the first three come ashore to nest in Bangladesh, predominantly the olive ridley turtle which are currently listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List. In the Cox's Bazar region, adult female turtles lay their eggs on the beach in the dark of night, and the baby turtles usually hatch from November to April.

According to reports, Bangladesh has seen a significant increase in olive ridley eggs being recorded due to the extensive conservation initiatives being undertaken by the government, NGOs and local communities, says Shafique Rahman, deputy project director of NACOM.

The initiatives, with the help of volunteers, included efforts to raise awareness among coastal communities about the importance of ensuring a safe environment for the turtles to lay their eggs, he added.

The government has taken steps to create a safe environment for the turtles by setting up five conservation centers in Cox's Bazar where eggs are incubated and hatched in a controlled environment to give the hatchlings a better chance of survival.

According to Mongabay, Nesting grounds have also been set up on beaches to make it easier for the female turtles to haul themselves ashore and lay their eggs safely, said Md. Sarwar Alam, divisional forest officer for the Cox's Bazar region.

In 2015, it was reported that turtle nesting grounds on beaches were being destroyed due to development activities and increased tourist traffic. The government also noted that the turtles were dying after being ensnared in commercial fishing nets at sea, impacting the number of nesting turtles and eggs.

Mohammad Russell, former program officer for the Bangladesh Marine Life Alliance stated, "the green turtle can stay under the sea for a maximum of five hours, and the olive ridley is about the same. Then they have to climb up to breathe. Turtles stay close to the coast when they lay their eggs. But if caught in fishing nets, they die [if] underwater for a long time," he said.

Russell also added that due to the lights of hotels built very close to the beach and the noise of tourists, the nighttime arrival of turtles on some beaches has decreased. When they do arrive, they often leave right away without laying any eggs.

Alam, the Cox's Bazar forest officer, said, "There is no alternative for public awareness to prevent disruption of sea turtle breeding. Besides, everyone should come forward to control the movement of people in the breeding spots and protect them from dogs and foxes."

He also said the government continues working on turtle conservation, including expanding protection to the popular tourist area of Teknaf Beach, which is increasingly frequented by nesting olive ridley turtles.

The Bangladesh government has in recent years signed several international agreements, conventions, treaties and protocols related to the marine environment and biological resources that affect marine turtles, whether directly or indirectly.