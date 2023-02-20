Bangladesh sees potential for cooperation in expanding digital economy with Kosovo

20 February, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 11:51 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak has said there is a lot of potential for partnership and cooperation with Kosovo in the areas of e-commerce, online marketplaces and online payment gateways.

"We are connected and dependent in this globalised world. The future lies in planning today for an inclusive and sustainable digital economy. We all must be on this journey together," he said.

The state minister said cooperation and partnership with software development companies and IT outsourcing in Kosovo could be an excellent opportunity for Bangladesh to start a mutual collaboration.

"If you want to go fast and far, innovate together," he said, quoting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and emphasised working together to build a better world.

The state minister was speaking at a reception hosted by Kosovo Ambassador to Bangladesh Güner Ureya and his wife Umeri-Ureya on the occasion of the 15th Anniversary of the Independence of Kosovo held Sunday night at a hotel in Dhaka.

Palak said Bangladesh has a strong commitment to fostering friendship and cooperation with all the nations.

Ambassador Güner said despite many challenges and difficulties, Kosovars are immensely proud of the progress of their country and people.

After the liberation, with the support of the majority of the international community, including Bangladesh, Kosovo had a transitional period of fewer than nine years, he said, mentioning that Kosovo declared its independence on 17 February 2008.

"The Republic of Kosovo, the youngest country in Europe, has advanced remarkably in every area over the past 15 years. Today we have a functional, prosperous, stable and multi-ethnic state with a diverse society and steadily growing economy," said the ambassador.

He hoped that his beautiful country would be recognised by all South Asian countries.

"We have good dialogue with some countries which still don't recognise us, but this is not enough. We deserve and need official recognition. For example, Bangladesh, one of the South Asian countries, as well as Pakistan and the Maldives recognised us and now we have a friendly and very close relationship with them," said the envoy.

He said they also want to establish diplomatic relations and develop cooperation with other South Asian countries, such as India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

Despite difficulties and challenges, he said, Kosovo will continue to strengthen itself, contribute to regional peace, integrate into Euro-Atlantic structures, and move forward as a respected entity of the international community.

Current and former diplomats, senior officials from the ministry of foreign affairs and business leaders were present at the event.

