Bangladesh sees one more Covid death, 146 cases in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported one more Covid-19-linked death and 146 fresh cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,458 and caseload to 2,041,894, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate increased to 8.9% from Tuesday's 7.03 as 1, 640 samples were tested.

The recovery rate stands at 98.33%. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44%.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on 10 August the same year.