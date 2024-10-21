Road accidents claim over 105,000 lives in 11 years: Report

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 10:30 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected


 

Road accidents have resulted in the deaths of over 105,000 individuals and injured approximately 150,000 people in the past 11 years, according to a report by the Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity.

The organisation released these alarming statistics today during a discussion held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity, marking National Road Safety Day 2024.

According to the report, from 2014 to September 2024, Bangladesh recorded 60,980 road accidents, resulting in 105,338 deaths and 149,847 injuries.

The organisation attributed these tragedies to chaos and mismanagement on the roads and called for urgent reforms in the transport sector. They urged the establishment of a reform commission to address these critical issues.

Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, secretary general of the organisation, attributed the high number of road accidents and disorder in the transport sector to mismanagement by the Ministry of Road Transport over the past 11 years.

He said, "The road transport sector in Bangladesh has experienced severe corruption, chaos, and extortion during the last decade under the rule of the Awami League."

Mozammel Haque specifically noted that during Obaidul Quader's time as minister, the issues of lawlessness, irregularities, and corruption in the transport sector worsened significantly.

He highlighted that even after the government change following student and public protests, the Ministry of Road Transport and policymakers at the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) continued the oppressive practices of the previous regime.

During the event, he said, "No effective steps have been taken to lower passenger fares or improve order on the roads. To fix the problems in the transport sector, we need comprehensive reforms. It is crucial to form a reform commission for the transport sector."

Mozammel Haque also provided further details about the grim statistics, saying that in the past 11 years, 88,127 vehicles were involved in road accidents, including 20,549 trucks, pickups, and lorries; 20,124 motorcycles; and 15,301 buses.

He noted that most accidents occurred on national highways (31.76%), regional highways (37.59%), and feeder roads (22.54%).

Additionally, Mozammel Haque mentioned that the organisation has faced pressure from the Awami League government when attempting to publish its road accident reports.

He claimed that they have been subjected to lawsuits, attacks, and harassment for revealing the harsh reality of road accidents under the previous regime.

