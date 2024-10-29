Bangladesh sees 6 more deaths from dengue

Bangladesh

UNB
29 October, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 08:57 pm

Related News

Bangladesh sees 6 more deaths from dengue

1,312 hospitalised in 24hrs

UNB
29 October, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 08:57 pm
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College &amp; Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Six more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning (29 October), raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 286 this year.

During the period, 1, 312 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 322 dengue patients were admitted in hospital under Dhaka North City Corporation while 181 were hospitalized in Dhaka South City Corporation. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Some 4,016 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 59, 420 dengue cases have been reported since 1 January.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.

Top News

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) / Dengue / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

2d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

3d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

4d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

4d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

United States: The process by which the president is elected, not by popular vote

United States: The process by which the president is elected, not by popular vote

2h | Videos
About 15 crore worth of fake stamps recovered

About 15 crore worth of fake stamps recovered

6h | Videos
Iran will use all its capabilities in response to Israel's attack

Iran will use all its capabilities in response to Israel's attack

6h | Videos
Railway tickets are blacked by the officials

Railway tickets are blacked by the officials

7h | Videos