Bangladesh seeks to send more agriculturists, trained farmers to Saudi Arabia

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Jeddah on 5 March 2024. Photo: Courtesy
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Jeddah on 5 March 2024. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh is eyeing an expansion in sending agriculturists and skilled farmers to Saudi Arabia as part of the Kingdom's green endeavours, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said on Monday (11 March).

The government of Bangladesh is keen on participating in the green initiatives launched by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in 2021, Arab News reports.

The green initiatives aim to combat climate change and preserve the environment for future generations in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East through actions such as reducing emissions and afforestation and protecting land and sea.

The ambitious plan of planting 50 billion trees across the Middle East, which equates to rehabilitating 200 million hectares of degraded land, includes planting a fifth of these trees within Saudi Arabia's borders. The remainder will be planted across the broader region in the coming decades.

"During my recent discussion with the Saudi counterpart, I explored the possibility of our involvement in these initiatives," Minister Hasan Mahmud said during a press briefing in Dhaka.

The minister referred to his meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Jeddah last week.

"I told the Saudi foreign minister that the people of Bangladesh have significant expertise in agriculture and there are many skilled farmers as well. I urged him to consider accepting more agriculturists and trained farmers from Bangladesh. He acknowledged the importance of this matter," he said. 

During their discussions, Minister Hasan and Prince Faisal also touched upon migrant welfare, potential Saudi investments in green energy, and port management in Bangladesh.

Additionally, they addressed the pressing Rohingya crisis, with Bangladesh currently sheltering over 1.2 million refugees fleeing persecution in Myanmar. The country spends an estimated $1.2 billion annually to support this vulnerable group.

"We sought Saudi support in resolving the Rohingya crisis, and the Saudi FM pledged comprehensive assistance in this regard," Mahmud revealed.

With nearly three million Bangladeshis residing and working in Saudi Arabia, they constitute the largest expatriate group in the Kingdom, marking the largest Bangladeshi community beyond its borders.

