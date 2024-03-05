Bangladesh seeks Saudi cooperation in crude oil purchase

Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia have discussed sectoral cooperation between the two countries and increased trade and investment opportunities including crude oil purchase from the KSA.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today (5 March) met Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at the OIC Secretariat in Jeddah and discussed issues of mutual interest, said a press release.

Foreign Minister Hasan sought cooperation in crude oil purchase which his Saudi counterpart assured to consider including investment in refinery and petrochemical industries.

He is leading the Bangladesh delegation at the OIC meeting on Israel's aggression on the Palestinian People in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, Bangladesh foreign minister expressed satisfaction on the level of bilateral engagement between the two brotherly countries and hoped that such cooperation would deepen in the coming days.

He hoped that the proposed visit of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Bangladesh will take place soon at a convenient time.

The Saudi foreign minister assured of further discussing this upcoming visit mentioning that Saudi Arabia considers their engagement with Bangladesh on the basis of sophisticated economic cooperation which has taken place during the last three years.

Bangladesh foreign minister reiterated his country's firm support for the cause of Palestine.

Expressing concern on the escalation of violence leading to genocide, he hoped that the strong statement delivered at the Extraordinary CFM would help in ending the conflict soon thus responding to the demand of the Muslim Ummah.

Saudi foreign minister congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on forming government for the 4th consecutive time and praised her leadership for hosting forcibly displaced Rohingya people in Bangladesh on humanitarian ground while assuring full cooperation of Saudi Arabia on the Rohingya issue. He also praised her leadership for taking Bangladesh to new heights of economic development.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Hasan paid a call on the OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha at his office at the OIC Secretariat in Jeddah.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister reiterated Bangladesh's firm support for the cause of Palestine underscoring the need of Muslim countries to unite under the leadership of the OIC.

He mentioned the strong statement delivered by Bangladesh at the ICJ in February on the Legal Consequences arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and hoped that peace will be established soon in the region which is the desire of the Muslim Ummah.

Foreign minister appreciated the relentless support and cooperation of the OIC for Rohingya crisis, particularly OIC's efforts to mobilise fund for the Rohingya case filed by The Gambia in the ICJ and hoped for its continuation.

He invited the Secretary General to visit Bangladesh again to see the current situation of the Rohingyas particularly in Bhasan Char .

The OIC Secretary General praised the exemplary leadership of Sheikh Hasina for hosting forcibly displaced Rohingya people in Bangladesh on humanitarian ground, and reaffirmed OIC's unwavering resolve to support Rohingya people.

The foreign minister called on greater trade and investment among the OIC Member States to counter the dire economic situation created worldwide due to the Russia- Ukraine war and proposed setting up of a Cell at the OIC Secretariat to disseminate trade related information to the members.

Meanwhile, Hasan Mahmud called on the OIC member states to take alternate measures to end the conflict in Gaza which has turned into genocide and ensure humanitarian rights and human rights for the Palestinian people.

He was speaking at the 19th Extraordinary CFM of the OIC on Israels' aggression on the Palestinian People at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia today.

Foreign minister reiterated Bangladesh's firm support for the cause of Palestine and called for an immediate ceasefire while ensuring keeping open humanitarian corridors. He stressed on the importance of the Islamic Financial Safety Net to ensure basic necessities for the Palestinians.

Foreign minister mentioned the strong statement delivered by Bangladesh at the ICJ in February on the Legal Consequences arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and hoped that peace will be established soon in the region which is the demand of the Muslim Ummah.

Noting the current development at the United Nations Security Council, foreign minister highlighted the need for its reform so that decision on globally effecting issues could be reached.

Foreign minister reiterated the need for unity of the Muslim Ummah and resolve on the part of all parties to end the atrocities against Palestinian people and help them to live safely and peacefully in their own homeland.