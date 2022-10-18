Bangladesh seeks new investments from UK

Bangladesh has sought new and enhanced investments from the UK in different sectors, including clean energy, ICT and agriculture.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen had a meeting with Lord Karan Faridoon Bilimoria, a crossbench member of the British House of Lords and former president of the Confederation of British Industry, at his office Monday and discussed issues of mutual interest.

He recalled their meeting in September in London when Lord Bilimoria called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sheikh Hasina visited the UK last month to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The foreign minister thanked Lord Bilimoria for promoting the British curry industry, dominated by the British-Bangladeshi diaspora.

Momen requested the member of the House of Lords to use his good offices to address some of the persistent challenges faced by the industry, including visas in favour of skilled or semi-skilled workers.

Lord Bilimoria, one of the UK's leading entrepreneurs, is scheduled to have extensive engagements with the Bangladesh business community during his trip.

Momen also recalled with deep gratitude the valuable contributions of the visiting Lord's father, Lieutenant General Faridoon Bilimoria, an Indian Army officer who commanded the 2/5 Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force) in the Rangpur and fought valiantly during the Bangladesh War of Liberation in 1971.

Lord Bilimoria, also chancellor of the University of Birmingham, briefed the minister about his proposal for academic and research cooperation between Dhaka University and his university.

Momen requested Lord Bilimoria to explore cooperation with other local universities, including the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in Sylhet.

They also exchanged views on the developments concerning the Ukraine war and the Rohingya situation.

The foreign minister thanked the UK for its decision to intervene in the case filed by The Gambia at the International Court of Justice in pursuit of justice and accountability for the crimes committed against the Rohingya.