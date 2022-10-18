Bangladesh seeks new investments from UK

Bangladesh

UNB
18 October, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 08:55 am

Related News

Bangladesh seeks new investments from UK

Momen thanks Lord Bilimoria for promoting curry industry, dominated by British-Bangladeshi diaspora

UNB
18 October, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 08:55 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh has sought new and enhanced investments from the UK in different sectors, including clean energy, ICT and agriculture.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen had a meeting with Lord Karan Faridoon Bilimoria, a crossbench member of the British House of Lords and former president of the Confederation of British Industry, at his office Monday and discussed issues of mutual interest.

He recalled their meeting in September in London when Lord Bilimoria called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sheikh Hasina visited the UK last month to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The foreign minister thanked Lord Bilimoria for promoting the British curry industry, dominated by the British-Bangladeshi diaspora.

Momen requested the member of the House of Lords to use his good offices to address some of the persistent challenges faced by the industry, including visas in favour of skilled or semi-skilled workers.

Lord Bilimoria, one of the UK's leading entrepreneurs, is scheduled to have extensive engagements with the Bangladesh business community during his trip.

Momen also recalled with deep gratitude the valuable contributions of the visiting Lord's father, Lieutenant General Faridoon Bilimoria, an Indian Army officer who commanded the 2/5 Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force) in the Rangpur and fought valiantly during the Bangladesh War of Liberation in 1971.

Lord Bilimoria, also chancellor of the University of Birmingham, briefed the minister about his proposal for academic and research cooperation between Dhaka University and his university.

Momen requested Lord Bilimoria to explore cooperation with other local universities, including the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in Sylhet.

They also exchanged views on the developments concerning the Ukraine war and the Rohingya situation.

The foreign minister thanked the UK for its decision to intervene in the case filed by The Gambia at the International Court of Justice in pursuit of justice and accountability for the crimes committed against the Rohingya.

Economy / Top News

Bangladesh / UK

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh had to let fuel prices rise by as much as 51.7% in August as it neither had the fiscal space to afford tariff reduction nor could it subsidise Petrobangla. PHOTO: Rajib Dhar/TBS

How India is handling the recession better than Bangladesh

25m | Panorama
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning

15m | Habitat
Alan Weisman. Sketch: TBS

Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

20h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

1h | Videos
Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

13h | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

15h | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products