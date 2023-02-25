Bangladesh seeks German support to implement National Adaptation Plan

Bangladesh

UNB
25 February, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2023, 08:17 pm

Bangladesh seeks German support to implement National Adaptation Plan

Mental health plays a vital role in all stages of an individual’s life, there is truly no health without mental health. This statement is especially true for individuals at the forefront of natural disasters, living in climate-vulnerable areas. PHOTO: ABIR ABDULLAH
Bangladesh has sought help from Germany to implement the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and areas related to climate change including technology transfer, capacity building and renewable energy.

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin had a meeting with the members of the German Parliament visiting Bangladesh along with Achim Troster, the German Ambassador to Bangladesh, at the Foreign Service Academy on Saturday.

The minister said $230 billion will be required to implement the newly formulated NAP to deal with climate change risks.  It will be easier to implement if the developed world, including Germany, supports it.

He said that Bangladesh is implementing various projects across the country including in the Sundarbans to prevent climate change. The government is also implementing programs to implement a circular economy in waste management and set a timeline to introduce block bricks instead of burnt bricks to prevent air pollution, the minister added.

The German ambassador said that Germany's cooperation in all activities related to combating the effects of climate change and ongoing development in Bangladesh will continue at an increasing pace.  

This cooperation will be given on the basis of mutual discussion and demand, he added.

Dr. Farhina Ahmed, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Additional Secretary (Administration) Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary (Climate Change) Md. Moniruzzaman, Additional Secretary (Environment) Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik and Additional Secretary (Environment, Pollution Control) Md. Mizanur Rahman were present on the occasion.

