Bangladesh seeks direct shipping connectivity, PTA with Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

UNB
24 November, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 11:21 am

Related News

Bangladesh seeks direct shipping connectivity, PTA with Sri Lanka

UNB
24 November, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 11:21 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh has stressed on direct shipping connectivity with Sri Lanka and the resumption of negotiations for early conclusion of a preferential trade agreement (PTA) between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen met his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry on Wednesday evening, on the eve of the 22nd Ministerial Meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

The two foreign ministers discussed the wide spectrum of bilateral relations and expressed hope to work closely for their countries and inclusive development of the region.

Momen requested to boost trade relations between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka through increased export of agricultural products and pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh at an affordable price.

The foreign minister of Sri Lanka assured that his country is also looking forward to working together with Bangladesh.

The two leaders agreed to expedite forming an institutional platform to hold regular and comprehensive dialogues between the countries at the foreign minister level.

The issue of mutual support for each other's candidature at various international fora was also discussed with due importance.

Foreign Minister Momen also sought the support of Sri Lanka in repatriating the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals.

Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon to attend the 22nd ministerial meeting of IORA.

Earlier, he also met the state minister for shipping.

Ali Sabry is expected to call on the prime minister of Bangladesh along with other ministerial delegations from other member states of IORA and leave Dhaka on November 26.

Top News

Bangladesh-Sri Lanka / Shipping connectivity / PTA / Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While it removed the fake page, Facebook refused to provide details on the hoaxers’ identity, maintaining in an email only that it had taken unspecified “appropriate action.” Photo: Reuters

Facebook is failing journalists

34m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Making CSR count in Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

Pet projects to maintain work-life balance

1h | Pursuit
The world of music is now a fast paced one and only knowing how to sing will not guarantee a career in music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Government Music College: Struggling to keep in tune with the times

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

1h | Videos
Brazil on mission Hexa

Brazil on mission Hexa

1h | Videos
Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

13h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court

6
Photo: Courtesy
Splash

Norah Fatehi leaves fans disappointed in Dhaka