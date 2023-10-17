Bangladesh seeks Dhaka-Hanoi direct air links

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 October, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 09:07 pm

Bangladesh seeks Dhaka-Hanoi direct air links

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Direct air links between Dhaka and Hanoi are essential for accelerating trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people contacts, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told Ambassador of Vietnam to Bangladesh Nguyen Manh Cuong.

The newly appointed ambassador met the foreign secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday and discussed the issues of mutual interest.

The foreign secretary welcomed Ambassador Cuong to Bangladesh, congratulated him on his new assignment, and assured him of full cooperation and support.

As 2023 marks the golden jubilee of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Vietnam, he recalled the historic contributions of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Ho Chi Minh in leading the respective struggles for freedom and nation building.

Their discussions encompassed trade and investment relations, cooperation on addressing the issue of forcibly displaced nationals of Myanmar, and Bangladesh's bid to become a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN.

Both of them reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen the growing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Vietnam, including through VVIP visits, exchange of trade delegations, and holding of Joint Trade Commission and Foreign Office Consultation in near future.

Foreign Secretary / Momen / Hanoi

