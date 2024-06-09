Bangladesh seeks ASEAN’s support to become its Sectoral Dialogue Partner

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 02:40 pm
09 June, 2024

Bangladesh seeks ASEAN’s support to become its Sectoral Dialogue Partner

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 02:49 pm
The ASEAN logo. Image: Collected
The ASEAN logo. Image: Collected

At the 31st ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) held today in Vientiane, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Md Rais Hasan Sarower, ndc,  Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for strong support from ASEAN Member States for Bangladesh to become  Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN.

Highlighting the critical role of ASEAN in resolving the Rohingya crisis, Rais emphasised the need for stronger and more effective cooperation from ASEAN leaders and ARF Member States to ensure the safe, sustainable, and dignified return of forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals from their temporary shelter in Bangladesh to their homeland in Myanmar, says a press release.

Drawing on the foreign policy dictum of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, "Friendship to all, malice towards none," Director General Rais reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to and continued support for ARF activities aimed at promoting collective security, peace, and shared prosperity.

On the sidelines of the 31st ARF SOM, Rais held bilateral meetings with Michelle Chan, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia, and Ms Dato' Astanah Abdul Aziz, Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The 31st ARF SOM was chaired by Thongphane Savanphet, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lao PDR.  Senior officials at the level of Foreign Secretaries and Ambassadors from 27 ARF Member States participated in that meeting.

