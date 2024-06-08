Bangladesh secures resounding victory in ECOSOC election for 2025-2027

Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, permanent representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations at the UN General Assembly Hall. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh has been elected a member of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), one of the United Nations' principal organs, for the term 2025-2027.

Bangladesh is elected from the Asia-Pacific region by securing 181 out of 189 votes.

The election was held at the UN General Assembly Hall, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, and Uzbekistan were the other countries elected from the same region. ECOSOC is also the most important platform of the UN system and, for that matter, multilateral diplomacy when it comes to development and social issues.

"Under the visionary and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is making remarkable progress towards achieving Agenda 2030 and the 'Vision 2041: Transforming Bangladesh into a Smart Nation.' Widely regarded as a 'role model' for socio-economic development, Bangladesh's advancements have earned international recognition," said MoFA on Saturday (8 June).

Diplomats from various countries at the election venue commented, "This victory is a global acknowledgement of Bangladesh's development success."

Indeed, MoFA said that Bangladesh's ongoing successes in international elections in general, and this highly prestigious election in particular, manifest the confidence, trust, and appreciation the nation is receiving from the international community.

Earlier, Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, was elected as the Chair of the Economic and Financial Committee (Second Committee) of the United Nations General Assembly for its 79th Session.

The election was conducted under the Presidency of Dennis Francis, the President of the 78th United Nations General Assembly, through a secret ballot.

"This is a recognition of Bangladesh's unique success in achieving sustainable development through innovative means under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and a demonstration of the trust and confidence that Bangladesh enjoys in the international arena," said the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN, Ambassador Muhammad A. Muhith, while speaking after the election.

Referring to Bangladesh's upcoming graduation from the Least Developed Country (LDC) status to a developing country in 2026, Ambassador Muhith added, "Membership in ECOSOC will be critical for our smooth and sustainable graduation and expedite our progress towards implementing Agenda 2030."

Membership in ECOSOC will enable Bangladesh to enhance its visibility and efforts in implementing Agenda 2030 through policy formulation and active participation in various forums, commissions, committees, executive boards, and regional platforms like the UN-ESCAP.

"This would also enable us to share our best developmental practices with the rest of the world," mentioned the Ambassador.

Bangladesh is the current President of the UNDP/UNFPS/UNOPS Executive Board.

Bangladesh will commence its ECOSOC membership in January 2025.