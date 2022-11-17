Bangladesh, Scotland agree to strengthen cooperation in renewable energy sector

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 05:59 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, Scotland agree to strengthen cooperation in renewable energy sector

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 05:59 pm
Bangladesh, Scotland agree to strengthen cooperation in renewable energy sector

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Scottish Minister for Environment and Land Reform Mairi McAllan agreed to foster cooperation in the renewable energy sector during a bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt on Wednesday.

The two ministers discussed possibilities of unlocking opportunities for engaging in offshore wind power and hydrogen to further broaden Bangladesh's energy mix, reads a press release issued by the foreign ministry.

Minister McAllan underscored Scotland's support for "loss and damage".

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Momen stressed the critical importance of the issue for climate vulnerable countries. He urged that the concerns of those displaced due to climate change are also addressed as part of that. 

Momen also thanked the Scottish government for hosting COP26 in Glasgow in November 2021.

The Bangladesh Ambassador to Egypt Md Monirul Islam was also present at the meeting.
 

Renewable Energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

8h | Thoughts
Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

9h | Pursuit
What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you finance climate projects in a currency crisis?

9h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

1h | Videos
Know about new Income Tax Return rules

Know about new Income Tax Return rules

3h | Videos
Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

22h | Videos
NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday