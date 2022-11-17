Bangladesh, Scotland agree to strengthen cooperation in renewable energy sector

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Scottish Minister for Environment and Land Reform Mairi McAllan agreed to foster cooperation in the renewable energy sector during a bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt on Wednesday.

The two ministers discussed possibilities of unlocking opportunities for engaging in offshore wind power and hydrogen to further broaden Bangladesh's energy mix, reads a press release issued by the foreign ministry.

Minister McAllan underscored Scotland's support for "loss and damage".

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Momen stressed the critical importance of the issue for climate vulnerable countries. He urged that the concerns of those displaced due to climate change are also addressed as part of that.

Momen also thanked the Scottish government for hosting COP26 in Glasgow in November 2021.

The Bangladesh Ambassador to Egypt Md Monirul Islam was also present at the meeting.

