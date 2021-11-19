Bangladesh, S Africa for strengthening bilateral ties

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
19 November, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2021, 07:54 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, S Africa for strengthening bilateral ties

FM urges South Africa to establish its diplomatic representation in Dhaka 

TBS Report 
19 November, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2021, 07:54 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

South African Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Dr Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor has recently called on Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and discussed different bilateral issues. 

The two ministers held a meeting at the state guest house Padma in the capital on Thursday, said a press release.

In the meeting, they agreed that a business delegation from Bangladesh would visit South Africa and vice versa.

Besides, the Bangladesh High Commission in Pretoria in collaboration with the South African foreign ministry would organise seminars and trade shows for enhancing the bilateral ties. 

Dr Momen stressed cooperation between the two friendly countries in different sectors including agriculture and blue economy.

He also underlined the importance of high-level visits and the exchange of business delegations. 

Dr Pandor emphasises the importance of cooperation in trade, economics and other identified areas. 

Bangladesh and South Africa also discussed celebrating the silver jubilee of diplomatic relations between the two countries in a befitting manner. 

Dr Momen requested his counterpart to establish their diplomatic representation in Dhaka for further cooperation.

He also sought cooperation from South Africa in Rohingya repatriation.  
 

Top News

Bangladesh-South Africa relations / South African Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Dr Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor / Dr Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor / Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

1d | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

1d | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

1d | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka

5
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records

6
Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  