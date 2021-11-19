Bangladesh, S Africa for strengthening bilateral ties

South African Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Dr Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor has recently called on Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and discussed different bilateral issues.

The two ministers held a meeting at the state guest house Padma in the capital on Thursday, said a press release.

In the meeting, they agreed that a business delegation from Bangladesh would visit South Africa and vice versa.

Besides, the Bangladesh High Commission in Pretoria in collaboration with the South African foreign ministry would organise seminars and trade shows for enhancing the bilateral ties.

Dr Momen stressed cooperation between the two friendly countries in different sectors including agriculture and blue economy.

He also underlined the importance of high-level visits and the exchange of business delegations.

Dr Pandor emphasises the importance of cooperation in trade, economics and other identified areas.

Bangladesh and South Africa also discussed celebrating the silver jubilee of diplomatic relations between the two countries in a befitting manner.

Dr Momen requested his counterpart to establish their diplomatic representation in Dhaka for further cooperation.

He also sought cooperation from South Africa in Rohingya repatriation.

