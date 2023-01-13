Bangladesh, Rwanda sign 'Bilateral Air Services Agreement'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 January, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2023, 09:26 am

Related News

Bangladesh, Rwanda sign 'Bilateral Air Services Agreement'

TBS Report
13 January, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2023, 09:26 am
File photo of Biman Aircraft/Royed Bin Masud
File photo of Biman Aircraft/Royed Bin Masud

Bangladesh and Rwanda have signed a Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) to enhance connectivity, trade and people-to-people relationships between the two countries.

Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladeshi high commissioner to India and Jacqueline Mukangira, Rwanda's high commissioner to Bangladesh, have signed the agreement in a formal ceremony at the High Commission of Bangladesh in New Delhi on Thursday, reports The Heritage Times.

The agreement will allow operation of air transport services that will facilitate the movement of people, cargo and mail, in the context of strengthening business bonds and promoting tourism between Rwanda and Bangladesh, the Rwandan high commission said in a statement.

"The agreement will contribute enormously to the economic growth of both countries, and will notably provide the Rwandan private sector with access to a market of more than 160 million people."

"Rwanda and Bangladesh are also still negotiating various agreements that will bring their bilateral cooperation to greater heights." the statement reads.

Bangladesh and Rwanda have enjoyed good diplomatic relations since 2012.

Top News / World+Biz

Bangladesh-Rwanda / Air Services Agreement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Selling pithas in winter is a convenient yet highly rewarding alternative income opportunity for many. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka's street pithawalas are loving this winter

1h | Panorama
Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

1d | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

15h | TBS Stories
After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

14h | TBS Entertainment
Who's earning what in the BPL?

Who's earning what in the BPL?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'