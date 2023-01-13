Bangladesh, Rwanda sign 'Bilateral Air Services Agreement'

Bangladesh and Rwanda have signed a Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) to enhance connectivity, trade and people-to-people relationships between the two countries.

Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladeshi high commissioner to India and Jacqueline Mukangira, Rwanda's high commissioner to Bangladesh, have signed the agreement in a formal ceremony at the High Commission of Bangladesh in New Delhi on Thursday, reports The Heritage Times.

The agreement will allow operation of air transport services that will facilitate the movement of people, cargo and mail, in the context of strengthening business bonds and promoting tourism between Rwanda and Bangladesh, the Rwandan high commission said in a statement.

"The agreement will contribute enormously to the economic growth of both countries, and will notably provide the Rwandan private sector with access to a market of more than 160 million people."

"Rwanda and Bangladesh are also still negotiating various agreements that will bring their bilateral cooperation to greater heights." the statement reads.

Bangladesh and Rwanda have enjoyed good diplomatic relations since 2012.